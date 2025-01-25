Menu Explore
US Supreme Court clears Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 09:14 AM IST

India has long sought the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case

US Supreme Court on Saturday cleared 2008 Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, PTI reported.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.
Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.

India has long sought the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.

This comes weeks after Rana approached the US Supreme Court against his extradition to India after losing the legal battle in lower courts.

Rana had last reached out to the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco after losing the legal battle in lower courts and several federal courts.

This was Rana’s last legal chance not to be extradited to India.

On December 16, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B Prelogar urged the Supreme to reject the petition. Rana’s counsel Joshua L Dratel, in his response on December 23 challenged the US Government’s recommendation and pleaded with the Supreme Court that his writ be accepted.

Rana faces charges for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attack and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the terror incident that hit India’s financial hub in 2008.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai.

