US visa applications can now be submitted via Dropbox. Details here

Applications to renew United States visas can now be submitted via file-hosting service Dropbox, news agency PTI said citing information from the US embassy. The embassy, however, said renewal requests would not be accepted via e-mails.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The US embassy and its consulates in India are prepping to receive a fresh record number of visa applications from students - after adjudicating on over 1.25 lakh in 2022 - PTI said citing John Ballard, the Consular Chief at the US' Consulate-General office in Mumbai.

Read here: US launches more steps to cut wait time for visa

"It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India... and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming into apply for visas."

The US is also expecting other visa applications to increase - to around 1.2 million this year - making India the second-largest country for US visa ops after China, the PTI report added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month the embassy in Delhi launched a multi-pronged initiative, including scheduling special visa interviews for first-time applicants on weekends, and deploying dozens of temporary staffers, to reduce wait times in visa processing. The US also opened consular offices to accommodate first-time applicants and those needing in-person interviews.

Read here: US immigration: 2024 H-1B registrations will open on this date

The US government's State Department has implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous visas. It is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to its embassy and consulates in India.