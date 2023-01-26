Home / India News / US embassy celebrates Republic Day with this rendition of Vande Mataram. Watch

US embassy celebrates Republic Day with this rendition of Vande Mataram. Watch

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:01 AM IST

The US embassy said that two of its officers teamed up witt classical and cross-genre vocalist Pavithra Chari, who featured on a 2023 Grammy's nominated album, for a rendition of Vande Mataram.

US Officers Raghavan (flute) and Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari.(Twitter / @USAndIndia)
US Officers Raghavan (flute) and Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari.(Twitter / @USAndIndia)
ByHT News Desk

The US embassy in India extended its greetings on the 74th Republic Day by sharing a beautiful rendition of India's national song. The embassy said that two US officers – Raghavan and Stephanie – teamed up with New Delhi-based classical and cross-genre vocalist Pavithra Chari, who featured on a 2023 Grammy's nominated album, for a rendition of Vande Mataram.

“Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating Republic Day with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari,” the embassy said in a tweet while sharing the video of the rendition.

Earlier today, the US state secretary Antony Blinken wished India on the occasion of Republic Day and said "the partnership between India and the United States is simply one of the most consequential in the world.”

India is celebrating 74th Republic Day which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The National Flag will be unfurled by the president followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns, replacing the vintage 25 pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
republic day us embassy united states + 1 more
republic day us embassy united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out