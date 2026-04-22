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US woman raped at Kodagu homestay; staffer, owner held

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping an American woman in Kodagu, India, after giving her a drugged drink. The homestay owner is also under investigation.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping an American national at a homestay after giving a drink laced with substances in Kodagu district, police said on Tuesday.

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According to police sources, the victim, a Washington-based woman visiting India, was staying at a homestay in Kutta village. The accused is a resident of Jharkhand. The complaint stated that the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after being given a drink laced with substances, police said.

A police officer involved in the investigation said, “The victim has alleged that she was administered a drink mixed with intoxicants, following which she was assaulted. Based on her complaint and supporting evidence, we have registered a case and taken the accused into custody.”

The case has taken a more serious turn with allegations against the homestay owner, who is suspected of attempting to suppress the incident. Police said the owner allegedly disconnected the victim’s WiFi access for three days, preventing her from contacting anyone or seeking help.

However, the district administration has so far refrained from providing detailed public statements, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Police officers said further investigation is underway, including forensic examination and collection of digital evidence. “We are ensuring a thorough and impartial probe. All angles, including possible complicity, are being examined,” the officer stated.

 
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