Use forensics, not ‘third degree’ to solve crimes, Amit Shah tells top cops

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:52 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told police officers to adopt new technologies, especially advanced forensics instead of depending on old methods of investigation, especially coercive methods also referred to as “third degree measures”.

“This isn’t the era of third degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime and criminals,” the minister told the country’s top policemen at an event in national capital Delhi.

Amit Shah was addressing the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) - a government think-tank that advises on best practices and reforms - on its foundation day.

The home minister said as the Indian economy grows, there has been an increased focus on maintenance of ‘law and order’.

Stressing on forensics and use of scientific tools for investigation , he said, scientific investigation will automatically result in more convictions which will serve as deterrence for criminals.

Shah also announced the country will soon have a university dedicated to forensic sciences. The government will bring a proposal before the Union Cabinet soon, he said.

Shah also asked the BPR&D to prepare a road map to modernize the police force to be able to take on future challenges. Also, he tasked the organisation to carry out country-wide consultation to suggest changes in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:46 IST