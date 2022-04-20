Use of masks made mandatory in public places amid rising Covid cases in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday made the use of face masks mandatory in public places while saying schools will not be closed but standard operating procedures will be prepared for them in consultation with experts. Any violations of mandatory mask use will attract a ₹500 fine.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of DDMA amid a rise in Covid cases in Delhi. On Tuesday, 632 fresh cases were reported even as the number of hospitalisations remained low and deaths were negligible.

The Delhi government ended the mandatory use of face masks in public places on April 2. Experts have suggested wearing face masks should be strictly enforced to prevent the spread of the virus in view of the rising infections.

Authorities in the National Capital Region cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon earlier made the use of masks mandatory citing the rising cases.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising.