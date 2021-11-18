Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Use technology to prevent diversion of funds, CVC tells banks
india news

Use technology to prevent diversion of funds, CVC tells banks

The apex vigilance body believes that a large number of high-value frauds take place because banks fail to monitor the usage of loaned money
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:26 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked banks to use technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), to create profiles and understand the lifestyles of their borrower customers so that any diversion of funds can be identified at an advanced stage in the future, people familiar with the matter said.

The apex vigilance body believes that a large number of high-value frauds take place not only due to disregard of systems and procedures in lending but also because banks fail to monitor the usage of loaned money.

“The banks have been asked to take advantage of AI to track the usage so that a red flag is raised where there is any abnormality in the operation of the loan account, and money is being diverted. A thorough analysis is required particularly in those cases where large transfers are reported in overseas branches,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Investigations into high-value frauds reported in the past five-six years have found that accused persons splurged on purchasing bungalows, jets, helicopters, yachts, jewellery, high-end cars and properties abroad using the public money, which was otherwise supposed to be used for the business activity mentioned while taking loans.

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Mallya owned a luxury private jet, yachts including one of the largest in the world, a villa in Goa, where he reportedly organised parties, apart from several prime properties in the UK, France and the US, while banks kept on waiting for him to return the money. He owes 9,000 crore to Indian banks.

Similarly, Nirav Modi used the bank money in properties such as a sea-facing apartment in Worli, a Rolls Royce worth 5 crore, art collecting worth several dozen crores, flat in New York, and other countries apart from high-profile launch parties for his brand. Mehul Choksi too diverted his money abroad in the US and Antigua and Barbuda, where he currently resides as a citizen. Nirav Modi and Choksi and are accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of 13,578 crore.

Banks failed to monitor and analyse these activities, which could help in alerting about fraud at an early stage, said a second officer.

Among the problems noticed by the CVC in handling/approval of loans is same officers are made members of different finance/sanctioning committees.

“Another glaring issue noticed by CVC is the considerable delay in declaration of frauds by various banks in cases of consortium/multiple financing, which not only enables the borrower to defraud the banking system to a large extent but also allows him considerable time to erase the money trail,” said the first official cited above.

CVC has advised the banks “to give priority for the prevention of frauds at every level through the use of technology and discreet inquiries.

It has asked them to continue loan recovery efforts even after lodging complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies.

“It was also advised that the Internal Advisory Committee of the banks should consider the role and responsibility of each official while categorising the matter as vigilance and non-vigilance,” said the first official.

CVC has asked the probe agencies to improve the quality of investigation by providing adequate training to the investigating officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Air India pilots warn of ‘industrial action’ if payment issues aren’t resolved

India, Singapore in talks to resume commercial flights soon: Report

News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped Rezang La memorial

IT minister to felicitate Cyber Security Grand Challenge winners
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP