...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'Useless fellows': Kharge loses cool at Congress workers over pro-Shivakumar slogans in Bengaluru

A video from the event showed workers chanting Shivakumar's initials as senior Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, urged the crowd to quieten down.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 06:22 pm IST
Written by Anagha Deshpande
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lost his cool at party workers during the Sankalpa Samavesha programme in Bengaluru after a section of the crowd repeatedly raised "DK-DK" slogans in support of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Sankalpa Samavesha programme in Bengaluru.(ANI video)

A video from the event showed workers chanting Shivakumar's initials as senior Congress leaders, including Shivakumar and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, appeared to urge the crowd to quieten down.

Also Read: 'Want to know whom am I giving security to?': Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on RSS transparency demand

Watch the video here:

On June 4, DK Shivakumar was sworn in as Karnataka's chief minister, formally taking charge of the state government alongside Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and a 12-member Council of Ministers, bringing an end to his long-running leadership tussle with predecessor Siddaramaiah.

Soon after taking oath, Shivakumar chaired his first Cabinet meeting and announced a series of youth-focused initiatives, including free bus passes for students and the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas aimed at nurturing leadership skills and promoting social harmony.

Dressed in a silk kurta and dhoti, Shivakumar took the oath in the name of revered seer Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya while holding a copy of the Constitution. He then bowed before the gathering and paid his respects after being sworn in.

 
karnataka congress dk shivakumar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 'Useless fellows': Kharge loses cool at Congress workers over pro-Shivakumar slogans in Bengaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.