'Want to know whom am I giving security to?': Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on RSS transparency demand

Responding to BJP criticism over his recent remarks on the RSS, Kharge asked, "When RSS marches in public, who gives them security? ... The Home Department gives them security, right? So I want to know who I am giving security to."

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday defended his demand for transparency from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), arguing that the state has a right to know more about an organisation whose public events require security cover from the Home Department.

Kharge's remarks came amid a political row triggered by a letter he wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarity on the organisation's legal status, structure and finances.

Elaborating on his position, the Karnataka minister questioned whether it was unreasonable for the government to seek information about an organisation that mobilises large numbers of people across the state. "When 20 lakh people are converging time and again across Karnataka, as per the RSS report, whose job is it to know who these people are, and what they are converging for?" he asked.

Earlier this week, he said there was nothing unconstitutional about asking questions of an organisation with a significant public presence.

"Is it wrong to ask for transparency? Is it wrong to ask organisations to function under the Constitution?" he asked.

Also Read: Kharge defends call for legal oversight of RSS

His comments come days after he wrote to Bhagwat urging the RSS to disclose details regarding its organisational status, funding sources, income, expenditure and assets. In the letter, Kharge argued that constitutional accountability should apply to all organisations that play a significant role in public life.

Defending his demand for legal oversight, Kharge referred to the scale of the RSS's activities across the country. Citing figures from RSS reports, he pointed to around 4,120 shakhas and nearly 5,000 route marches.

"When lakhs of people are mobilised for such programmes, shouldn't there be transparency about how these gatherings are organised?" he asked, reiterating that every organisation should function within the framework of the law.

Also Read: 'Hindu Dharma not registered': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Priyank Kharge's open letter

BJP MP's remarks trigger row The controversy intensified on Thursday after BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi questioned Priyank Kharge's criticism of the RSS and made remarks that sparked a political row.

Responding to Kharge's demand for greater transparency from the organisation, Jigajinagi asked why "a Dalit person" should be raising questions about the RSS. He also warned that "no one who has messed with the RSS has ever survived."

Kharge hit back sharply, saying he was not intimidated by such remarks and drew his courage from Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He also said Jigajinagi's comments warranted scrutiny, particularly given that the BJP MP himself belongs to the Dalit community.

(With agency inputs)