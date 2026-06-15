Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urges RSS to register, disclose finances on its centenary

Posting his letter to Bhagwat on the social media platform 'X', Priyank said that an organisation claiming to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks across India and abroad must uphold transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance.

Marking the RSS completing 100 years of existence, the minister wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarification on its organisational status.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday asked the RSS to register itself, clarify its legal status, and disclose its sources of funding, income, expenditure and assets, arguing that it must uphold transparency and constitutional accountability.

Also Read: ‘We’re not like Hitler': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says doors of dialogue with Pakistan should be kept open

Calling upon the RSS to use its centenary not merely for celebration but for constitutional introspection, Priyank said, "The best tribute it can pay to India in its 100th year is to register itself, disclose its activities and finances, pay all applicable taxes, and function as a transparent and accountable organisation within the framework of Indian law."

The minister, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, pointed out that according to the 2025–26 Karnataka report of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the RSS's highest decision-making body, the organisation has 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis in the state.

He said the report also noted that the RSS had organised 2,194 Samajotsavas with 19.61 lakh participants and conducted 562 route marches involving 2.21 lakh uniformed participants across Karnataka.

The minister said that the RSS, with such an extensive organisational presence involving public mobilisation, uniformed route marches and large-scale outreach, cannot be treated as a private or informal arrangement.

He added that the organisation's activities raise legitimate questions about legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, funding sources and compliance with Indian laws.

In the letter dated June 13, which was shared with the media on Monday, Priyank said, "We request the RSS to depute its authorised office bearers to explain the legal grounds on which an organisation of such magnitude continues to function without being formally registered as a legal entity or as a 'body of individuals' under applicable laws."

He asked why the RSS should remain exempt when citizens, labour organisations, NGOs, trusts, temples and companies are expected to register, disclose and comply with the law.

Also Read: ‘Grave lapse’, says Kerala CM after three VCs attend RSS chief Bhagwat’s lecture

"In this context, it is only fair and necessary that the RSS also places the following information in the public domain: its legal status and organisational structure, details of its office bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations, contributions and income, and details of expenditure and assets," the letter said.

He sought clarity on whether applicable taxes are being paid in accordance with law, the legal basis for its activities without formal registration, and the constitutional and statutory framework under which it operates at such a scale.

He further sought details of permissions, authorisations and compliance mechanisms for public events, route marches, mass gatherings and other organised activities.

Priyank said that an organisation which regularly invokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution.

According to him, the RSS cannot expect citizens to follow rules while exempting itself from the same standards.

Kharge seeks response He appealed to Bhagwat for a formal response to his letter.

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka BJP criticised Priyank, saying that in his enthusiasm as a first-time Home Minister, he appeared to be attempting to win the approval of his leader, Rahul Gandhi.

"It appears that Home Minister Priyank Kharge cannot sleep without talking about the RSS. It is truly laughable that the Congress, which has allegedly been supporting anti-national organisations such as KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity) and PFI through the back door, is today speaking about the registration of the patriotic organisation RSS," it alleged.

The BJP claimed that since its inception, lakhs of RSS volunteers have risked their lives in the service of the nation.

"Various provisions of the Constitution make it clear that registration of associations and organisations is not mandatory. It is the height of foolishness to think that an organisation that has completed a century of existence can be controlled through political authority," the party alleged.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticised Priyank, saying he was not the first person to question the RSS's registration or audit.

"The Constitution of India grants every citizen the right to form organisations and associations. This right was not given by Priyank Kharge; it was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.