‘We’re not like Hitler': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says doors of dialogue with Pakistan should be kept open

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat came in defence of a functionary of the organisation, Dattatreya Hosabale, who had advocated for keeping the doors of dialogue open with Pakistan. Bhagwat clarified that Hosabale's remarks referred to the people of Pakistan. Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that there are several people in Pakistan who believe that partition should not have happened (PTI)

The RSS chief also said that the organisation stands in line with the Centre's policy when it comes to Pakistan and said that it does not have an independent foreign policy.

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What Dattatreya Hosabale had said? In an interview with news agency PTI in May, Hosabale was asked how India should deal with Pakistan and its sponsorship of terrorism. To this, he responded that the doors of dialogue should be kept open while maintaining the security of India.

“The security and self-respect of a country have to be protected and the government of the day should take care of it. But at the same time, we need not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage them in a dialogue,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

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Mohan Bhagwat's clarification Defending Hosabale's remarks, Bhagwat said on Saturday that there are several people in Pakistan who believe that partition should not have happened. He also said that several journalists there “praise” the work done by the RSS.

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"But there are a lot of people in Pakistan who believe the partition of Bharat was wrong and many journalists there praise the RSS and its work. There is a distinct undercurrent there of people being anti-Pakistan and against the two-nation theory and they say living together was better," he said.

Bhagwat added that in future, if India defeats Pakistan beyond repair, it will have to take their people into Bharat's fold or let them live there peacefully, and for both these scenarios, "the doors of dialogue need to be kept open."

"We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way. So we need to keep some doors open. We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good," he said.

The RSS chief, however, also clarified that the organisation does not have an independent policy when it comes to foreign affairs and stands with the Centre's stance.