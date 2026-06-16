'Hindu Dharma not registered': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Priyank Kharge's open letter

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has brushed aside Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's letter seeking clarification on the organisational status of the RSS, saying the issue is political and not something that requires a response. Bhagwat argued that several institutions and traditions exist without formal registration. (PTI Photo) “I don't need to respond. There are so many unregistered things going on, and we are not secretive. We are working in the open. We are calling people and telling them about the Sangh. This is politics, and all these gimmicks are being tried. We are used to it. After 10–15 years of the Sangh's existence, we had to face all these things. We are used to it…,”reacting to Kharge's remarks, Bhagwat told news agency ANI. Also read | Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urges RSS to register, disclose finances on its centenary The remarks came after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday asked the RSS to register itself, clarify its legal status, and disclose its sources of funding, income, expenditure and assets, arguing that it must uphold transparency and constitutional accountability. 'Hindu Dharma is not registered' Bhagwat further argued that several institutions and traditions exist without formal registration.

He said, “Hindu Dharma is not registered. Many things are not registered...The government banned us twice, and those bans were lifted once by court order and again through Satyagraha. So the government knows the RSS exists. If they banned the RSS, it means they recognised its existence...” Also read | ‘We’re not like Hitler': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says doors of dialogue with Pakistan should be kept open He added, "All this is politics, nothing serious. They want, on one hand, to hamper the Sangh's work and, on the other, create doubts in the minds of people. But that is no longer possible because people know us." RSS chief rejects claim that organisation is secretive Bhagwat also rejected allegations that the RSS functions in secrecy, saying its activities are conducted publicly and are visible to society. Also read | BJP slams Kerala CM over criticism of VCs who shared stage with Mohan Bhagwat: ‘He must not talk about secularism’ He said, "They say we are secretive. Our karyakartas live in all localities. People see them every day. Our shakhas are held in open grounds. People see them daily. We have public programmes..." Priyank Kharge's open letter The remarks came after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Mohan Bhagwat as the RSS marked 100 years of its existence, seeking clarification regarding its organisational status. Posting his letter to Bhagwat on social media platform X, Priyank Kharge said that an organisation claiming to have more than 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks across India and abroad should uphold transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance.