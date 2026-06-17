Priyank Kharge on Tuesday doubled down on his demand that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) be brought under a formal legal framework, rejecting the attacks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and saying there was nothing unconstitutional about seeking transparency and accountability from an organisation with a significant public presence. Kharge defends call for legal oversight of RSS

The Karnataka minister also dismissed claims circulating on social media that a video of Bhagwat was a response to his letter. Kharge said he had dispatched the letter and made it public on June 15, while the RSS chief’s interaction being shared online had taken place on June 13 or 14.

“A video of Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji is being widely circulated as a response to my letter is false. I dispatched my letter and put it up on social media on June 15, while this interaction by the RSS Chief was on June 13/14,” Kharge wrote.

Defending his position, Kharge said the RSS was free to function as a cultural organisation but could not wield extensive social and political influence while claiming it was under no obligation to answer public questions.

“The RSS has every right to be a cultural organisation. That is their choice. But it cannot simultaneously exercise enormous social and political influence while repeatedly insisting that it has no political agenda and therefore owes no public accountability,” he said.

Kharge argued that the BJP itself regards the RSS as its ideological parent and said the organisation’s influence over public life made transparency essential. He referred to what he described as a network of more than 2,500 affiliated organisations in India and overseas, donations flowing through that ecosystem, and RSS headquarters in New Delhi and state capitals. He also pointed to taxpayer funded security protocols for Bhagwat and other RSS functionaries.

“The only expectation is that it functions transparently and within the framework of the law, like every other organised body in this country,” he said, adding that no institution, regardless of its age or influence, should consider itself beyond legal accountability.

Kharge also rejected arguments comparing the RSS with Hinduism. “The RSS cannot be considered to be representing any religion when they themselves are only 100 years in existence and no Government has asked any religion to be registered,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters, Kharge defended his demand for legal oversight of the organisation. “Is it wrong to ask for transparency? Is it wrong to ask organisations to function under the Constitution?” he asked.

He said his concerns were based on reports relating to the RSS and referred to its nationwide activities, including around 4,120 shakhas and nearly 5,000 route marches. “When lakhs of people are mobilised for such programmes, shouldn’t there be transparency about how these gatherings are organised?” he asked, maintaining that every organisation should operate within the framework of the law.

The remarks drew a response from Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, who said the Congress lacked the moral authority to question the RSS. He alleged that the party had political ties with organisations such as the Indian Union Muslim League and referred to the controversy surrounding alleged pro Pakistan slogans near Vidhana Soudha, accusing Kharge of defending those involved instead of acting against them. “The RSS has dedicated itself to the service of Mother India for nearly 100 years without seeking anything in return. Questioning its legality and patriotism is not only laughable but also shameful,” Ashoka said.

He also alleged that Kharge was targeting the RSS to strengthen his position within the Congress and divert attention from his performance in portfolios including Information Technology and Biotechnology, Rural Development and responsibilities relating to Kalaburagi district.

Kharge’s found support for his position from other senior leaders.

Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the RSS functioned on behalf of the BJP and should disclose details of its finances. “RSS is not just a cultural organization, it is an organization working on behalf of the BJP. The organization has assets worth crores all over the country. Crores of money are also coming in. They have to give an account of this. All the transactions have to be checked. Therefore, it should be registered,” he said.

“No organisation is bigger than the law of the land. The Home Minister is right to insist on RSS registration,” he added.

KPCC President BK Hariprasad also objected to Bhagwat’s comparison of the RSS with Hinduism, saying it diminished a faith with a history spanning thousands of years. “Hinduism is not the property of any one organization. It is a civilizational heritage that is bigger, broader and more inclusive than the RSS,” Hariprasad said. He also asked whether BJP leaders agreed with the proposition that Hinduism and the RSS were one and the same.