Uttar Pradesh crosses 120 million Covid-19 vaccine milestone
Uttar Pradesh crosses 120 million Covid-19 vaccine milestone

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 990 million.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that more than 120 million people have been given the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. He made the announcement on Koo app on Monday.

He dedicated the milestone to "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership" and "disciplined people of the state".

“Covid-19 will definitely lose,” he further said in the post.

 

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 123. According to data shared by state health department, there are no active cases in 42 districts while 17 districts have just one active case under treatment.

RELATED STORIES

In all, nine fresh Covid cases were reported on Monday against 1,39,654 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 990 million.

"We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations,” Mandaviya posted on Twitter.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

