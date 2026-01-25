Uttar Pradesh: Accosted by Hindu outfit member, man and woman jump from second-floor pizza shop

A young man and a woman were seriously injured after jumping from the second floor of a pizza shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police officials said. Both individuals were rushed to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries. (AI generated image)

The incident took place near Bareilly Morh under the Kant police station limits on Saturday. Both individuals were rushed to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

What happened? Police sources told news agency PTI, that the man, aged 21, and the 19-year-old woman were sitting together at the pizza shop when members of a Hindu organisation arrived and began questioning them. The group allegedly asked the couple why they were there and sought details about their identities.

The couple told the group that they had ordered instant noodles and were waiting for their food. They were also questioned about their caste and reportedly stated that they were Hindus. After this, some individuals allegedly started recording videos of them.

Reportedly, the young man allegedly removed a window grill and jumped from the second floor of the building. The woman then followed him and also jumped.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that officers reached the location after receiving information about the incident and have begun an investigation.

“We will take strict action as soon as we receive a complaint,” he said.

Police added that no formal complaint has been lodged in the matter so far.

