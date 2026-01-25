Professor stabbed to death in Mumbai local, accused arrested within 12 hours

A 33-year-old professor at a private college in Mumbai was stabbed to death on a local train at Malad railway station following an argument while getting off at the station on Saturday. The accused has now been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said on Sunday. Family members and relatives mourn during the funeral of Alok Kumar Singh (33) in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Alok Kumar Singh, who lived in Kandivali and worked as a mathematics teacher at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle. Police said Singh began his role at Narsee Monjee College as a mathematics teacher in March 2024.

Singh was travelling in a second-class coach of a Churchgate-Borivali slow train with another teacher, police said. As Singh and the accused got down at Malad station, a dispute began inside the train and continued on the platform, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Platform 1 at Malad station. During the clash, the accused allegedly took out a sharp object, believed to be a knife, and stabbed Singh in the stomach before running away.

Sunita Salunke-Thackeray, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai, told HT, “His teacher colleague and the police rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead due to excessive blood loss.”

A Western Railway official said the disagreement appeared to have started among passengers while they were getting off at Malad station. “During the altercation, the accused attacked Alok Singh with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the abdomen while getting down from the train. The GRP is investigating the case further,” the official said.

A 27-year-old daily-wage labourer was taken into custody in connection with the case within 12 hours of the incident, an official told news agency PTI.

The official said the accused used the crowd to get away from the scene, but was later identified and caught with the help of CCTV footage.

Police said he has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.