26-year-old stabbed to death in Mohali during argument

The new year started on a tragic note for a Mohali family as their 26-year-old son was stabbed to death by some youths while he was trying to intervene in a dispute involving his younger brother. One of the accused has been arrested. Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sandhu said an FIR has been registered and one accused has been arrested. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar area of Mohali.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when his brother, Mohit, had gone to his brother-in-law, Balveer’s house. A couple of youths, with whom Mohit earlier had an altercation, were already present there. An argument ensued and when Mukesh learnt of the matter, he rushed to the spot to pacify both sides. But the matter took an ugly turn when one of the youths pulled out a knife and stabbed Mukesh in the abdomen. As he collapsed after the attack, eyewitnesses rushed him to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. In the meanwhile, the accused fled the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sandhu said an FIR has been registered and one accused has been arrested. “Probe is on and we are trying to trace the other accused. Teams are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area for leads,” the DSP said.

Mukesh is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.