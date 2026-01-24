Faridabad: Professor stabbed by colleague’s husband

A professor of a private law college in Faridabad was critically injured after being stabbed by three associates of his female colleague at the institute entrance on Thursday, police said on Friday. Police said the victim was Subhash Shukla, 41, originally from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, living in Bharat Colony, Faridabad.

According to police, three suspects stabbed him in front of the college entrance soon after he alighted an auto rickshaw on Thursday morning.

Investigators said that commuters had alerted the police control room after which he was rushed to the Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment. Police said Shukla has sustained multiple stab injuries in chest and abdomen.

Inspector Rajbir Singh, station house officer of Tigaon police station, said the prime suspect in the case is the husband of the victim’s colleague. “The suspect is the husband of the victim’s colleague who is the victim’s junior in the college that they both teach in. She was placed under suspension a fortnight back for negligence and regular delay while conducting lectures,” said Singh, adding that the woman believed that it was on Shukla’s complaint that she was suspended.

“It was due to this grudge that her husband planned the attack and got him stabbed for revenge. It is unclear if the woman was involved in the attack,” he said.

Police said that the suspects were on the run and raids were on to arrest them.

On Shukla’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tigaon police station on Thursday.