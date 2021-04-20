Uttar Pradesh announces weekend curfew from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am due to Covid-19 crisis

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend curfew in the state starting from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am. The administration has also imposed a night curfew from 8pm to 7am in all districts that have more than 500 active cases of Covid-19.

This curfew comes as the Supreme Court asked the UP government to submit before the Allahabad High Court details of what steps taken by the administration to curb the spread of Covid-19. The apex court was hearing the UP government's appeal against order passed by Allahabad High Court on Monday imposing Covid-19 curbs in five cities in the state till April 26.

The Allahabad High Court in its order had noted that the current Covid-19 crisis has ‘virtually incapacitated’ Uttar Pradesh’s entire medical infrastructure.

The state had earlier announced a night curfew in capital city Lucknow from April 8 to April 15 and in Kanpur till April 30.