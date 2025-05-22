Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Varanasi resident for allegedly spying for Pakistan

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested a man named Tufail from Varanasi on charges of spying for Pakistan. He is accused of sharing sensitive information about India’s internal security with Pakistani contacts. Tufail, arrested by UP ATS for allegedly spying for Pakistan (UP-ATS)

Tufail allegedly shared videos of Maulana Shah Rizvi, leader of the banned Pakistani terrorist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups, along with messages calling for ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind,’ revenge for the Babri Masjid demolition, and the implementation of Sharia law in India, UP ATS said in a statement.

Officials said that during the investigation, it was found that Tufail was allegedly sharing photographs of sensitive locations including Rajghat, Namo Ghat, Gyanvapi, the railway station, and the Red Fort with contacts in Pakistan.

The statement also added that the accused is believed to have distributed WhatsApp group links in Varanasi that facilitated communication between local individuals and Pakistani networks.

Man arrested from Moradabad for allegedly spying, cross-border smuggling

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man accused of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency and smuggling goods across the border.

The police received a tip-off that a man operating along the India-Pakistan border was involved in smuggling activities with the support of a Pakistani agency.

The informer also alleged that he was spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and engaging in anti-national activities.

Following the lead, the police tracked the suspect and identified him as Shehzad from the Tanda area in Rampur district. “The police arrested Shehzad from Moradabad on Sunday,” the ATS said in a statement.

After collecting evidence, the ATS registered a case at the ATS police station, charging the accused with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, among other offenses.

The police added that further investigation revealed Shehzad allegedly provided money to agents residing in India under the direction of Pakistan’s ISI.

He is also accused of recruiting individuals from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, misleading them by claiming their travel to Pakistan was for smuggling, when in fact they were to work for the ISI.

Authorities added that ISI operatives arranged their visas and travel documents, and alleged that Shehzad supplied Indian SIM cards to these agents to facilitate espionage activities within India.