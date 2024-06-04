Uttar Pradesh 2024 election results show BJP losing in 23 seats it won in 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had major victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing the lion’s share of seats from Uttar Pradesh, faced significant losses from the state in its bid for a third term at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a Nari Shakti Vandan program, in Varanasi, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.(PTI)

Of the 62 seats the party previously won in the state, it was losing in 23 as candidates from the Samajwadi Party, part of the INDIA bloc, emerged as key challengers.

Among the prominent figures losing their seats were Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra from Kheri, and Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), allocating it the Baghpat and Bijnor Lok Sabha seats as part of a seat-sharing plan.

Currently, RLD candidate Rajkumar Sangwan is leading in Baghpat, previously won by the BJP, was seeing a victory on June 4, with its by over 1.5 lakh votes.



In the last Lok Sabha election in 2019, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party contested 37 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Mayawati’s BSP and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The SP won 5 seats, while the BSP managed to secure 10 seats. This time, however, the BSP failed to win any seats in the state. The Congress, on the other hand, improved its tally, winning 7 seats compared to just 1 seat in 2019.

Akhilesh Yadav, who managed to restrict the Bharatiya Janata Party to under 40 seats, ran a high-decibel campaign alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Their focus was on issues such as unemployment, the Agniveer scheme, and the participation of OBC communities in government functioning.

In 2014, when BJP came to power at the Centre with an overwhelming majority with 282 seats, it had won 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Five years later, the party secured 303 seats.



Here are the seats BJP won in 2019 and are trailing in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh: