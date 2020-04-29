e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 update: Number of cases cross 2,000-mark, 34 dead

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 update: Number of cases cross 2,000-mark, 34 dead

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Tuesday to encourage use of plasma therapy to check the spread of Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with students who were brought back to their homes from Kota, via video conferencing in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with students who were brought back to their homes from Kota, via video conferencing in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
         

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 2,000-mark as 66 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Three more people died on Tuesday, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 34 in the state.

The fresh cases were reported from different parts of the state, including 17 from Agra, followed by 12 from Varanasi and eight from Kanpur Nagar, according to state health department.

Of the overall deaths in Uttar Pradesh, Agra accounts for 12, followed by Moradabad (6) and Meerut (5). Four Covid-19 deaths have taken place in Kanpur, one death has been reported each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh and Srawasti.

The fresh cases brought the total count in the state’s 60 districts to 2,053, the statement said.

Briefing the reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the work of forming a committee for monitoring and prevention of medical infection in each district is almost complete.

“This committee will work under the supervision of Additional Chief Medical Officer. The committee will have representatives from district hospital, women’s hospital, IMA, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board as members,” Prasad said.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 1,557.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Tuesday to encourage use of plasma therapy, while steps are already underway at various places to create ‘plasma banks’. Several people who have recovered after contracting the virus have offered to donate their plasma for treatment of others.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far
India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Live: India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 31,332, death toll crosses 1,000-mark
Live: India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 31,332, death toll crosses 1,000-mark
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
How to make WhatsApp group calls with 8 people
How to make WhatsApp group calls with 8 people
Here’s how many Husqvarna bikes Bajaj sold in India in March
Here’s how many Husqvarna bikes Bajaj sold in India in March
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper