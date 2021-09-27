Uttar Pradesh govt allots portfolios to 7 new ministers; Jitin Prasada gets technical education department

Lucknow: Portfolios were allotted on Monday to the seven new ministers, a day after they were sworn in as members of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet minister Jitin Prasada has been given charge of the technical education department of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who held the charge of technical education department portfolio with him up to now, gave information about the distribution of portfolios to the new ministers through a post on social media late on Monday evening.

“All the ministers inducted into Uttar Pradesh ministry yesterday have been given responsibilities of departments. I am sure the respective departments will achieve new heights under your able, experienced and diligent leadership,” the CM tweeted.

The governor allocates portfolios to ministers on the recommendation of the chief minister.

Besides giving charge of the technical education department to Prasada, the chief minister said minister of state Paltu Ram has been allocated Sainik Kalyan (ex-servicemen welfare), home guards, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) and civil defence departments. Minister of state Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar has been allocated the revenue department.

The chief minister holds the charge of these departments allocated to Paltu Ram and Gangwar as ministers of state.

Sangeeta Balwant has been made the minister of state for cooperative department, led by cabinet minister Mukut Bihari Verma. Minister of state Dharamvir Prajapati has been allocated industrial development department. He will work with minister for industrial development Satish Mahana. Minister of state Sanjiv Kumar has been allocated social welfare department to work with Ramapati Shastri, who is the cabinet minister. Minister of state Dinesh Khatik has been given responsibility of the Jal Shakti and flood control departments for which Mahendra Singh is the cabinet minister.