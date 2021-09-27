Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt allots portfolios to 7 new ministers; Jitin Prasada gets technical education department
india news

Uttar Pradesh govt allots portfolios to 7 new ministers; Jitin Prasada gets technical education department

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who held the charge of technical education department portfolio with him up to now, gave information about the distribution of portfolios to the new ministers through a post on social media late on Monday evening
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Cabinet minister Jitin Prasada has been given charge of the technical education department of Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)

Lucknow: Portfolios were allotted on Monday to the seven new ministers, a day after they were sworn in as members of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet minister Jitin Prasada has been given charge of the technical education department of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who held the charge of technical education department portfolio with him up to now, gave information about the distribution of portfolios to the new ministers through a post on social media late on Monday evening.

“All the ministers inducted into Uttar Pradesh ministry yesterday have been given responsibilities of departments. I am sure the respective departments will achieve new heights under your able, experienced and diligent leadership,” the CM tweeted.

The governor allocates portfolios to ministers on the recommendation of the chief minister.

Besides giving charge of the technical education department to Prasada, the chief minister said minister of state Paltu Ram has been allocated Sainik Kalyan (ex-servicemen welfare), home guards, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) and civil defence departments. Minister of state Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar has been allocated the revenue department.

RELATED STORIES

The chief minister holds the charge of these departments allocated to Paltu Ram and Gangwar as ministers of state.

Sangeeta Balwant has been made the minister of state for cooperative department, led by cabinet minister Mukut Bihari Verma. Minister of state Dharamvir Prajapati has been allocated industrial development department. He will work with minister for industrial development Satish Mahana. Minister of state Sanjiv Kumar has been allocated social welfare department to work with Ramapati Shastri, who is the cabinet minister. Minister of state Dinesh Khatik has been given responsibility of the Jal Shakti and flood control departments for which Mahendra Singh is the cabinet minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biplab Deb rebuts demand for population law in Tripura, says no unnatural growth

Three BJP nominees unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha

Kerala antique collector conned many

Accept Google’s all requests regarding confidentiality, CCI tells Delhi high court
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP