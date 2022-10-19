Uttar Pradesh govt cancels all doctors' leaves as Dengue cases rise

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled the leaves of all the doctors and paramedical staff in the state in view of the rising cases of dengue. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that “all measures are being taken to avoid the spread”, reported news agency ANI.

“Cases less as compared to last year. Beds are reserved in hospitals and preparations for enough platelets are being made. Leaves of all government doctors and health-related people have been cancelled,” the deputy CM said as quoted by ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre deputed a six-member high-level team to Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the state authorities to institute measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts. The team comprises experts from National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.

"The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts," the ministry had said.

Over 3,000 cases of dengue have been reported in the state so far. Earlier this month, experts had said that the number of cases might swell in the days to come due to an increase in the number of spots that favour mosquito breeding. Between January and September this year, the state reported 2,103 dengue cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also registered 314 dengue cases from October 6 to 12 - with the annual tally at 1,572.

(With inputs from agencies)

