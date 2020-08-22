Uttar Pradesh govt to table bill for recovery of damages from protesters

india

The Uttar Pradesh government will on Saturday table 17 bills in the assembly to replace ordinances promulgated after the last session of the state legislature. The bills include the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020, that relates to putting up posters/hoardings by protesters and recovery of damages caused to public and private property during political agitations/processions and demonstrations.

The state government had earlier promulgated the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Ordinance, 2020, this year in the backdrop of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The bill to replace the ordinance seeks to empower the government to make protesters and rioters pay for the damages caused to public and private property. The state government has set up two tribunals in Lucknow and Meerut to investigate the cases of damage to property during the protests under the provisions of the ordinance.

Opposition leader Ram Govind Chaudhary of the Samajwadi Party, who is not attending the state session on medical advice, said as there was no provision for an appeal in a civil court against the tribunal’s orders, and hence his party would oppose the bill in the assembly.

The state legislature’s monsoon session began on Thursday and the state government proposed to table the bills in the state assembly on Friday. It, however, decided to take up Friday’s agenda on Saturday as the House was adjourned after condoling the death of Janmjeya Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Deoria (Sadar) earlier in the day.

The state government also proposes to repeal about 60 laws that have become obsolete and redundant over the years. A bill in this regard is likely to be tabled in the state assembly besides other bills.

The Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill 2020 is also likely to be tabled.