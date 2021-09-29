Uttar Pradesh: Man dies after police ‘raid’ at Gorakhpur hotel, 6 cops suspended

GORAKHPUR

Six Gorakhpur policemen were suspended on Tuesday after a 36-year-old businessman from Kanpur was found dead under mysterious circumstances following a police raid at a city hotel where he was staying with two friends from Gurugram.

Gorakhpur police said the man, identified as 36-year-old Manish Gupta, succumbed to injuries suffered in the chaos caused during the routine police checking. However, one of Gupta’s friends, Hardeep Singh Chauhan, who was staying with him in the hotel, alleged police brutally thrashed Gupta.

Talking to reporters after arriving at Gorakhpur, Meenakshi Gupta, wife of the deceased, and his father Nand Kishore Gupta, accused police of beating Gupta. In a tweet addressed to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Meenakshi appealed that a case should be registered against the policemen.

Six policemen, including a station house officer, a chowki in-charge and four constables, were suspended in connection with the death of the Kanpur realtor, Vipin Tada, senior superintendent of police of Gorakhpur, said on Tuesday. Stating that no case was lodged in connection with the incident so far, Tada said he has ordered a probe into the incident. Assistant superintendent of police Rahul Bhati will carry out the probe, Tada said.

“During a routine checking drive, Ramgarh Tal police found that these three young men were the only group who were from different places, but were staying together at the hotel. The others were either couples or single. So, they were checked on the basis of suspicion. In the chaos caused by police checking, one of the men slipped and suffered injuries. He was rushed to Baba Raghav Das Medical College, where he died. It was an accident. The body has been kept in the mortuary and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by a panel of doctors. The reason for the three men coming to Gorakhpur and those they met is being probed,” Tada said.

Hardeep Singh Chauhan, meanwhile, told reporters that he along with his brother Pardeep Singh Chauhan, 32, both residents of Gurugram, and Manish Gupta, a resident of Kanpur, came to Gorakhpur by road to meet their common friend Chandan Saini, who lives at Mahadeva Bazaar in Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur. They stayed in a hotel in Ramgarh Tal area and had planned to visit some tourist spots in the city on Tuesday morning.

“I had gone to Delhi a fortnight ago, where I met my friends Manish, Hardeep and Pradeep and invited them to Gorakhpur,” said Saini, 33, who is a Bhojpuri film producer.

Hardeep Singh said the three of them were sleeping in their room when five to six policemen led by station house officer of Ramgarh Tal police station, Jai Narayan Singh, and chowki in-charge of Phal Mandi, Akshay Mishra, accompanied by a hotel staff, knocked at their door and asked for their identity cards around midnight on Monday.

“Around 12.30 am, when we were sleeping, the doorbell rang and six to seven cops, including Singh and Mishra, entered our room number 512 and asked us to show our identity proofs. I took out my and my brother’s Aadhaar cards and showed them to the policemen,” Hardeep Singh told reporters.

“Then I woke Manish up and asked him to give his card, but he was in deep sleep and objected to questioning at the odd hour. At this, the cops became aggressive and started searching our bags and belongings. I showed them the bags but asked why we were being treated like terrorists. At this, Jai Narayan Singh and chowki in-charge Akshay Mishra, who I believe were drunk, threatened to send us to jail and started slapping and kicking us. They pushed me out after beating me. Then I saw them dragging Manish, who was in an unconscious state, with blood flowing from his head and face. They took Manish in a car and made me sit on the rear seat and drove us to a nearby hospital, which referred him (Manish) to another hospital (Baba Raghav Das Medical College) given his serious condition,” Hardeep told reporters.