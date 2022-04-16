Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh plans to develop cow sanctuaries in villages
india news

Uttar Pradesh plans to develop cow sanctuaries in villages

Presenting the progress report of the department in Meerut division, additional director of animal husbandry department Brajveer Singh said that the division had 39,827 protected animals and 269 temporary cow shelters in which 32,755 animals are kept.
Uttar Pradesh is likely to develop cow sanctuaries (gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide shelter and protection to stray animals, the state’s animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said on Saturday (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh is likely to develop cow sanctuaries (gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide shelter and protection to stray animals, the state’s animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said on Saturday, according to an official release.

“The state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows, the minister said while interacting with officials of his department during a review meeting of Meerut division. The government wanted that no stray animals should be seen on roads, in villages, cities and agriculture fields,” the release quoted the minister as saying.

He directed officials to set up hay banks in each district. He also suggested that they should seek help of the MLAs of their respective districts for collection of hay during a special drive from April 15 to May 5.

The minister also suggested seeking peoples’ cooperation in taking care of cows and directed officials to regularly visit gaushalas (cow shelters) so that availability of fodder and other requirements were met.

RELATED STORIES

He also directed officials to identify grasslands and free them from encroachments.

Presenting the progress report of the department in Meerut division, additional director of animal husbandry department Brajveer Singh said that the division had 39,827 protected animals and 269 temporary gaushalas in which 32,755 animals are kept. Besides, 2,124 cows were kept in nine Kanha gaushalas, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP