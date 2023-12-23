Uttar Pradesh: Robber injured in Police encounter in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the Malpura Police and robbers on Saturday in which one of the accused was injured, said Police officials. HT Image

As per the information given by DCP West Agra, Sonam Kumar, on Saturday, Malpura police received information from an informer that the accused, who had committed the robbery in Nagla Basua a few days ago, were on their way towards Malpura from Patholi Canal.

On receiving the information, when the police team reached there for checking, the accused started firing at them, in response they fired in self-defence and hit the accused on his left leg.

The injured accused Nizam was immediately taken to the hospital, said DCP Sonam Kumar.

Two other accused Rohit and Lakhan have been identified by the police, however, they are still on the run.

315 Bore pistol, three cartridges, motorcycle and 1700 rupees cash have been recovered by the Police, informed Kumar. (ANI)