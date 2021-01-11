Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party’s youth connect campaign to take place tomorrow

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has announced a statewide Yuva Ghera campaign on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Tuesday.

The Yuva Ghera is a youth connect campaign, which means that Samajwadi Party leaders and workers will engage youths in discussions and dialogue by sitting with them in a ring. Last week, the party had engaged farmers in a similar Kisan Ghera.

The Yuva Ghera, unlike the farmer connect, will be held in both rural and urban areas of all districts of the state.

Kisan Gheras were held in villages only. Yuva Ghera will be held in schools and colleges.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “According to instructions by the national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party’s leaders and workers will hold discussions with youths on their issues—education becoming costlier, unemployment, police implicating them in cases, lack of investments, closing factories, retrenchment, job losses, problems and anomalies in online education and the neglect of students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.”

Chaudhary said that the party will also discuss youth welfare programmes and schemes that the previous Samajwadi Party government implemented—such as free laptops to students.

Chaudhary said that Swami Vivekananda, a youth icon, would not just discuss spirituality. He used to connect it with social issues as well and in his nationalism there was an element and spirit of sacrifice and service towards deprived sections. He emphasised tolerance and universal acceptance which constitute the essence of democracy.