1 dead, 21 rescued as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on: Report

One person is reported to be dead after a bus – with more than 40 aboard – fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. Over 40 people – including children – were reportedly on the bus which fell into a 500-meter gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Twenty-one people have been rescued so far in the operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Out of approximately 45-50 people who were present on the bus, one person has been found dead and a total of 21 persons have been rescued so far. Four SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams on the spot,” Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Uttarakhand Police earlier said nine people among those rescued were injured. Among the nine, six were undergoing treatment at Bironkhal Hospital, and one – said to be seriously injured – was rushed to Kotdwar, which is about 100 km from Pauri town.

A wedding procession had left the Lal Dhang area in Haridwar on the tragedy-stricken bus, ANI quoted the Haridwar SP.

Rescue operations were underway to trace the rest. "Information is being taken from the family members. Rescue operation is still underway by the Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We're in continuous touch with the Pauri Police and villagers. So far, 15-16 people have been rescued and sent to the nearest hospital. No information on any deaths received yet," he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the state disaster management centre to constantly monitor the situation. “The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers are helping in the rescue operation,” Dhami said. The incident came on the day when four people died while several others went missing in Uttarakhand after a group of trainee mountaineers was struck by an avalanche.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubhangi Gupta A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail