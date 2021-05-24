Home / India News / Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh reserves 100 beds for Mucormycosis patients
Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh reserves 100 beds for Mucormycosis patients

PTI | , Rishikesh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Seventy mucormycosis patients are currently admitted at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Six such patients had succumbed at the facility by Sunday night.(HT file photo)

Amid rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in Uttarakhand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here reserved 100 beds, including 10 ICU beds, on Monday for patients suffering from the deadly disease.  

Two teams of doctors have been formed at the facility exclusively for the care of mucormycosis patients for whom separate operation theatres have also been reserved, Dean of hospital affairs, U B Mishra said. 

Seventy mucormycosis patients are currently admitted at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Six such patients had succumbed at the facility by Sunday night.  

Separate arrangements have been made for mucormycosis patients as the number of people suffering from the disease has been rising constantly while most of the beds at the hospital were reserved for Covid-19 patients, Mishra said. 

Mucormycosis is a condition that afflicts people post Covid. Covid patients who are also diabetic need to be more careful as they are more vulnerable to the disease, Head of mucormycosis team and ENT surgeon Amit Tyagi said.

