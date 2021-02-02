Home / India News / Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance
india news

Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance

Dehradun Applying for a passport in Uttarakhand? Well, you’d better not have made what the state’s top policeman termed “anti-national posts” on social media
By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 PM IST
HT Image

Dehradun Applying for a passport in Uttarakhand?

Well, you’d better not have made what the state’s top policeman termed “anti-national posts” on social media.

Applying for a gun licence in Uttarakhand?

See answer above.

At a time when comments and posts seen as critical of the government are seen as anti-national, the comments of Ashok Kumar, the hill-state’s DGP have caused a stir. They were made on Tuesday, the concluding day of state Police Officers Conference held at police headquarters in Dehradun.

“Until now, in cases of any person putting up any anti-national posts on social media, the police used to counsel them. A case was registered only if it was a very serious case,” he added.

Under the new approach, he said, ”the police would scrutinise social media accounts to check if they were habitual posters of anti-national posts”.

Those identified as such would see the police not signing off on their so-called police verification -- mandatorily required for passports or arms licences.

A second police officer said the police took the decision to combat “an increase in the number of people putting anti-national posts on social media in the state.”

“The number of such posts on social media platforms have increased which is a clear threat to the law and order.”

Lawyers believe the move is an “infringement” of an individual’s freedom of expression.

Kartikeya Gupta, senior lawyer at Uttarakhand High Court, said: “It is a complete infringement of an individual’s freedom expression. Police has no right to decide whether any post on social media is anti-national or not; it is the job of the courts.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP