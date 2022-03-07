'There will be more seats...': Uttarakhand chief minister on exit poll results

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami has underlined his belief that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power in the hill state in the 2022 Assembly election. Dhami told news agency ANI: "All exit polls are showing BJP will form government with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47... I believe there will be more when the final result is out."

Exit poll data released Monday seemed to differ on the result of the February 14 election, with ABP News-CVoter and Republic P-Marq giving the Congress the edge. ABP gave the Congress 32-38 seats and Republic gave them 28-34 seats.

Times Now-Veto, News24-Today's Chanakya, and India Today-Axis My India, however, went the other way. Times Now gave the BJP 37 seats, News24 gave them 36-50 and India Today 36-46.

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 seats and the majority mark is 36.

"(The) people of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and (we) will form the government," the outgoing chief minister said.

The AAP, which is set to form the Punjab government after a shock win in Punjab, enjoyed no such success here, with only a handful of seats to its name.

Ahead of last month's election Uttarakhand was rocked by change in the top leadership, as the BJP ruthlessly removed not one, but two chief ministers in quick succession. Dhami was sworn in July and many expected the crisis to dampen the BJP's chances of re-election. That, it seems, is not going to happen.

Results for the 2022 Uttarakhand election will be announced on March 10.

With input from ANI

