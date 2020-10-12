e-paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand BJP councillor shot dead in front of his house in Kumaon

Uttarakhand BJP councillor shot dead in front of his house in Kumaon

The assailants who came in a car, asked the victim to come out of his house and then shot him several times.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Police said the murder was due to old enmity.
Police said the murder was due to old enmity. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A BJP councillor of Rudrapur municipal corporation was shot dead in front of his house on Monday morning by some unidentified men in Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.

According to the police, the unidentified assailants came in a car and the murder was due to old enmity

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar, said, “Some car-borne miscreants arrived at the councillor’s house and called him out, As he reached near the car, the miscreant opened fire on him and fled from the spot.”

Prakash Dhami 40, a resident of Agrasen Nagar, Bhadaipura was councillor in Rudrapur municipal corporation. The killers arrived at his residence around 8 am.

“Dhami tried to run for his safety but the miscreants chased him and fired at him again”, the SSP said.

Dhami was rushed to a private hospital and later to a district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was elected as councillor unopposed in 2018 from ward 13. Later he joined BJP.

Kunwar said, “It is a matter of old enmity and we have formed police teams to solve the case. All the accused will be arrested soon”.

