Uttarakhand BJP to begin poll campaign with Aashirwad Yatra from Aug 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party will begin its election campaign with Aashirwad Yatra from August 17 in the Himalayan state.

Union Minister of State from Nainital Ajay Bhatt will launch the political campaign from Narsain border in Haridwar district.

The yatra will then pass through Manglaur, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, Mohand, Dath Kali Mandir and reach the BJP state office in Dehradun.

On August 18, the yatra will head towards Rishikesh and Haridwar from where it will go towards Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and conclude at Almora the next day.

Coordinator of Aashirwad Yatra and state BJP secretary Pushkar Kala said that newly appointed Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt will lead the Aashirwad Yatra which will travel to five districts of the state.

“Party workers are gearing up for the yatra. Throughout the route, a grand welcome will be given to the yatra at major points. It will surely boost the morale of party workers and we will disseminate policies and achievements of the BJP government among people seeking their support again,” said BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari.

BJP leaders will also pay a visit to the ancient shrine of Shri Dakshin Kali and the Shiv temple at Shayampur in Haridwar

Calling the Aashirwad Yatra a desperate move of the BJP, the Congress party has questioned the timing of such a public rally when the third-wave of Covid-19 is looming large.

“BJP should first answer why it failed to properly manage the second wave of Covid-19. Now it seems again to be focusing on party electoral events rather than on improving infrastructure to counter the third wave and ensure mass vaccination. Just seven months before the election, they are now seeking blessings but in fact it is Congress towards whom the voters are inclined now,” Congress state vice president Dhirendra Pratap said.