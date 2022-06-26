Uttarakhand braces for challenges of Kanwar yatra after 2-year gap

With over 30 million devotees expected this year, the Uttarakhand government is bracing for the challenges of the Kanwar yatra after a gap of two years. This year the yatra is expected to draw a huge influx of devotees and it is likely to break earlier records.

When it comes to the number of expected pilgrims, the Kanwar yatra’s volume is ten times the volume of the Char Dham yatra. While Kanwar yatra is expected to attract over 30 million devotees in just around 15 days, the Char Dham yatra is expected to attract 3 to 4 million pilgrims in six months this year

The state government is preparing for an influx of over 30 to 40 million devotees, popularly known as Kanwariyas.

Kanwar monsoon fair will be held from July 14 to July 26 with Kanwariyas arriving from northern and central parts of India to carry home the sacred Ganga Jal

After a whopping 36 million pilgrims arrived in 2019 to Uttarakhand, the pilgrimage was cancelled owing to the spread of Covid-19 in the country in 2020 and 2021.

Kanwariyas reach Uttarakhand through Haridwar district-the entrance gateway of Garhwal division, primarily from Laksar, Shyampur, Mandawar-Bhagwanpur, Kali Nadi, Narsain and Roorkee side. Kanwar Mela Force diverts the Kanwariyas plying on sub-routes towards National Highway-58 Haridwar-Delhi and on Haridwar-Najibabad 72 highway for safe and better management of the yatra

Nearly one crore Kanwariyas arrive on foot to fetch sacred Ganga water which they use to worship Shiva Lingams in Lord Shiva temple in their respective areas. The remaining Kanwariyas arrive on two-wheelers, four-wheelers, trucks, trolleys and through public transport buses and trains. As per Kanwar Mela control room figures in 2019, the majority of Kanwariyas arrived from Haryana (31%) and Uttar Pradesh (27%). Just a decade back in 2010, the one crore mark was breached with 1.20 crore Kanwariyas arriving that year in Uttarakhand.

Prior to 2019, the Kanwar yatra was not funded by the state government and was managed on the district level only. However, since then the state government decided to fund the Kanwar yatra by allocating ₹1 crore for the annual pilgrimage.

On the security front, huge arrangements are put in place for the Kanwar fair as many violent incidents have taken place in the past. Nearly 7,000 security personnel will be deployed for the Kanwar yatra. A Nodal Kanwar Mela Force officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police gets appointed to oversee the yatra arrangements.

The whole Kanwar Mela zone is bifurcated into super zones, zones and sectors with 50 sector magistrates appointed to administer the smooth conduct of the fair.

With the Char Dham pilgrimage witnessing several cases of deaths and injuries, the Mela administration is focusing on medical and health care aspect also.

“At the 16 points including Har-ki-Pauri, Shankaracharya square, Chandighat and one on Najibabad stretch, medical posts will be set up specifically for the Kanwar pilgrimage. Mobile two-wheeler ambulances will be deployed at congested areas for instant response,” said chief medical officer Haridwar, Dr Khagendra Kumar.

He added that beds in hospitals are being increased with motorcycle vehicular ambulances to be deployed in congested areas and Ghats to provide timely medical care to the Kanwariyas.

District magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said for the providence of water and power supply round the clock Jal Sansthan has provided 286 water tankers which will supply water on the entire Kanwar stretch.

He said an 8 km water pipeline to provide water supply for 150 odd temporary toilets and urinals on Kanwar stretch and near the mela zone is also being ensured.

“We have already held a couple of meetings with the respective departments and nodal agencies for the Kanwar fair. From security, traffic, basic amenities, alternate traffic plans, every aspect is being taken care of,” said Vinay Shankar Pandey.