Uttarakhand CM clears vaccination of journalists, calls them ‘frontline workers’

Uttarakhand has so far recorded a total of 1,01,717 Covid-19 cases including 439 fresh ones on Saturday. Of the total cases 95,825 have been treated while 1725 are active cases.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:59 PM IST
The total number of people vaccinated in Uttarakhand so far touched 1,27,526 by Saturday. (HT PHOTO).

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday ordered the vaccination of all journalists and representatives of media organisations in the state calling them "frontline workers."

Directing the health authorities to carry out the vaccinations, Rawat said, "During the ongoing pandemic, the journalists in the state worked like frontline workers in providing the required information to the people about Covid-19 which helped the government significantly."

"Apart from the journalists, the staff of the state information directorate also worked tirelessly to provide information on Covid-19. Hence, all of them would be vaccinated at proper vaccination centres in each of the 13 districts" he said.

He informed that a written communication had been sent by the information department to the state health department on the same after which the required arrangements would be completed soon.

Uttarakhand has so far recorded a total of 1,01,717 Covid-19 cases including 439 fresh ones on Saturday. Of the total cases 95,825 have been treated while 1725 are active cases. The total deaths in the state from the viral infection stand at 1725 till Saturday with a death rate of 1.70%. The total number of people vaccinated has touched 1,27,526 till Saturday.

