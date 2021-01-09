Uttarakhand CM holds meeting with DMs over preparations for Covid-19 vaccination

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday held a meeting with district magistrates (DMs) via video-conferencing over the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

He directed the DMs to make concrete arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination and said there is a possibility that the drive will start soon in Uttarakhand

According to an official release, Rawat asked the DMs to focus on clearing all the doubts regarding vaccines. An awareness campaign should be initiated for raising awareness about Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

Chief secretary Om Prakash, who participated in the meeting with Chief Minister, said that another round of dry run of Covid-19 vaccination will be held at all the vaccination centres on January 12.

Health Ministry has said that the objective of dry run for Covid-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of CovidVaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation.