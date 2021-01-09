IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM holds meeting with DMs over preparations for Covid-19 vaccination
india news

Uttarakhand CM holds meeting with DMs over preparations for Covid-19 vaccination

According to an official release, Rawat asked the DMs to focus on clearing all the doubts regarding vaccines. An awareness campaign should be initiated for raising awareness about Covid-19 vaccine, he said.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat(PTI FILE)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday held a meeting with district magistrates (DMs) via video-conferencing over the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

He directed the DMs to make concrete arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination and said there is a possibility that the drive will start soon in Uttarakhand

According to an official release, Rawat asked the DMs to focus on clearing all the doubts regarding vaccines. An awareness campaign should be initiated for raising awareness about Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

Chief secretary Om Prakash, who participated in the meeting with Chief Minister, said that another round of dry run of Covid-19 vaccination will be held at all the vaccination centres on January 12.

Health Ministry has said that the objective of dry run for Covid-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of CovidVaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus trivendra singh rawat
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.