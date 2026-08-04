Uttarakhand CM inaugurates, lays foundation for 17.8 crore projects in Mussoorie constituency

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹17.8 crore in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, including a newly constructed community hall built in memory of former district panchayat vice-chairperson Deepak Pundir.

Highlighting tourism's economic impact, he emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable development and job creation in the region. Mussoorie aims to maintain its stature as a premier tourist destination. (@pushkardhami)

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Addressing a public gathering at Purukul, Dhami said the projects would strengthen infrastructure and accelerate development in the constituency. He said the state government was investing in sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, drinking water and other public infrastructure while also promoting Uttarakhand as a hub for tourism, sports and adventure activities.

The Chief Minister said Mussoorie continued to be one of the state's leading tourism destinations, adding that tourist arrivals also supported the local economy. He said the government was carrying out several projects in the region, including construction of the Sainya Dham memorial at Purukul and the upgradation of around 13 km of the main road leading to the lower terminal of the Mussoorie ropeway project.

He also said the Gangol-Panditwadi drinking water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission had expanded access to potable water in several villages.

Road, water and flood protection projects highlighted

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said work was under way to strengthen the Maldevta Lal Pul-Silla-Moldhar-Suakholi road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme to improve connectivity in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said work was under way to strengthen the Maldevta Lal Pul-Silla-Moldhar-Suakholi road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme to improve connectivity in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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He said electrification work had been completed in Solah village under Gram Panchayat Rikholi. Flood protection works were also being carried out along both banks of the Baldi river in Sahastradhara over a stretch of 1.5 km, besides protection works in the New Cantt Road area.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to implementing its development commitments and accused political opponents of spreading misinformation because they had no achievements to present.

Government cites reforms, employment initiatives

Dhami highlighted a series of policy initiatives undertaken by the state government, including the implementation of an anti-conversion law, the Uniform Civil Code, legislation to recover damages from those responsible for destruction of public and private property during riots, and an anti-cheating law for recruitment examinations.

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He said the anti-cheating law had helped ensure transparent recruitment, with more than 34,000 youths securing government jobs.

The Chief Minister also referred to employment and entrepreneurship initiatives such as the state's startup policy, One District One Product, House of Himalayas, the homestay scheme, Wed in Uttarakhand and the Solar Self-Employment Scheme. He said these programmes were creating employment opportunities within villages and towns.

According to Dhami, the state's unemployment rate had declined by 4.4 percentage points and Uttarakhand had ranked first in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index.

He said the government's objective was to build an Uttarakhand where young people would not have to migrate in search of employment and where women would become economically self-reliant.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi said infrastructure works related to roads, drinking water, community buildings and other public facilities were progressing in the Mussoorie constituency under the Chief Minister's leadership. Other public representatives and local leaders were also present at the event.

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