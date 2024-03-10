Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami lays foundation stone of schemes worth 8,275 crore

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth ₹8275.51 crore. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(PTI)

These included the laying of the foundation stone for schemes worth about ₹7227.36 crore and the inauguration of schemes worth ₹1048.15 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dhami also distributed tool kits to workers registered through the building and other construction worker's welfare boards. He also presented allotment letters for solar energy projects to various entrepreneurs, as well as, allotment letters to individual beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarozgar Yojana.

Also Read | Uttarakhand govt to constitute committee to prepare for Char Dham Yatra

Dhami said that his government aims to make Uttarakhand the best in the country. “All these development works related to various sectors will play an important role in making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country,” he said, according to a press release.

The chief minister added that his government is working with the mantra of “resolution without options” to ensure the all-round development of the state

Dhami also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his special love for Uttarakhand is not hidden from anyone.

“India is writing an unprecedented story of development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dhami said. “There is a huge difference between India before 2014 and the India of now.”

He added: “Modi ji started welfare schemes for every section. Modi government is continuously working for every class and region, from farmer to soldier and from city to village.”

Dhami pointed out that the central government is helping in the all-round development.

“Many of the works that have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid today are being completed with the assistance provided by the Central Government. Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, on the one hand we are running various welfare schemes, on the other hand, many unprecedented and tough decisions have also been taken in the interest of the state.”

Dhami also said that his government was the first to bring a Uniform Civil Code to the country.

“With the implementation of this code, especially our Muslim sisters and daughters will get freedom from oppression in many ways. Many Muslim sisters thank him for implementing this code.”