Uttarakhand defers Char Dham yatra after high court order

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday retracted its late-night decision complying with the state high court's earlier order and postponed the Char Dham yatra with immediate effect, as per news agency ANI. The state government issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP)s on Monday despite Uttarakhand high court's stay on the pilgrimage this year in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The government had said that the first phase of the pilgrimage will begin from July 1 and the second phase, in which all the residents of the state can undertake the yatra, will start from July 11.

The state government in the new guidelines made it mandatory to present a negative Covid test report for those undertaking the yatra. The SOPs issued by the state government for the first phase of the pilgrimage to the four shrines were for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

Rudraprayag locals were allowed to visit Kedarnath, residents of the Chamoli district were permitted to make the pilgrimage to Badrinath. The residents of Uttarkashi were permitted to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase, as per the SOPs released by the state government with the aim to open the yatra. As per the SOPs, all residents of the state would be allowed to make the pilgrimage to the four shrines in the second phase.

The Uttarakhand high court on Monday put the government's decision to open the pilgrimage with a cap on the number of people on hold. The court also ordered live streaming of the shrines in the four places and asked the government to file an affidavit again by July 7.

On June 25, the state government decided to open the pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Badrinath for locals in limited numbers from July 1.