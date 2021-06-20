Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 29. Check what is allowed

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced the extension of Covid-19 restrictions in place to check the spread of the infection since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. The lockdown-like restrictions will now continue till June 29, cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal announced.

Informing about the decision, Uniyal also announced certain relaxations to the curfew and allowed pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath. However, this will only be restricted to locals.

The state government also gave a nod to restaurants and hotels to resume dine-in services with 50% capacity. However, they will only be allowed to invite customers from 6am to 10pm. The revised guidelines will come into effect from June 22.

Uniyal also informed that the bars will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

The local markets can also open for three days a week, while the sweet shops have been allowed to open for five days. Autos are also allowed to operate in cities. Revenue courts can also begin work, the state government said in the latest advisory.

Uttarakhand announced a statewide curfew in the first week of May along with various other states in view of the explosion in daily Covid-19 cases, Since the cases are now falling steadily it has also started the unlocking process. On April 29, the state government put the yatra, which was scheduled for May 14, on hold amid a spike in Covid cases.

The active cases in the state are 3,220, while the cumulative deaths and cumulative recoveries in the state were recorded to be 7026 and 328262 respectively, as per the data of the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

