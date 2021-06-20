Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 29. Check what is allowed
india news

Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 29. Check what is allowed

Informing about the decision, Uniyal also announced certain relaxations to the curfew and allowed pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath. However, this will only be restricted to locals.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat meets a Covid-19 patient during his visit to 450-bed Covid care centre, at a district hospital, in Tehri.(PTI)

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced the extension of Covid-19 restrictions in place to check the spread of the infection since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. The lockdown-like restrictions will now continue till June 29, cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal announced.

Informing about the decision, Uniyal also announced certain relaxations to the curfew and allowed pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath. However, this will only be restricted to locals.

The state government also gave a nod to restaurants and hotels to resume dine-in services with 50% capacity. However, they will only be allowed to invite customers from 6am to 10pm. The revised guidelines will come into effect from June 22.

Uniyal also informed that the bars will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

The local markets can also open for three days a week, while the sweet shops have been allowed to open for five days. Autos are also allowed to operate in cities. Revenue courts can also begin work, the state government said in the latest advisory.

Uttarakhand announced a statewide curfew in the first week of May along with various other states in view of the explosion in daily Covid-19 cases, Since the cases are now falling steadily it has also started the unlocking process. On April 29, the state government put the yatra, which was scheduled for May 14, on hold amid a spike in Covid cases.

The active cases in the state are 3,220, while the cumulative deaths and cumulative recoveries in the state were recorded to be 7026 and 328262 respectively, as per the data of the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP