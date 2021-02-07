Uttarakhand flood live updates: President expresses concern over loss of lives
Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed a massive flood on Sunday prompting authorities to begin a search and rescue operation. The mega flood in the Dhauli Ganga river occurred when a glacier burst in Joshimath in the district endangering the lives of the inhabitants along the banks of the river, reports news agency PTI.
“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 03:53 PM
President Kovind 'confident' of relief works undertaken after Uttarakhand floods
President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed confidence that the relief works undertaken at the Uttarakhand flood sites are progressing well.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 03:30 PM
Uttarakhand DGP says 16 people trapped in Tapovan dam being shifted to safer places
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says 16 people, who were trapped in Tapovan Dam, are being shifted to safer places by the police, reports ANI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 03:19 PM
Uttarakhand CM reaches Reni village to assess situation
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Reni village in Tapovan area to assess the situation, reports ANI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 03:10 PM
ITBP personnel digging open Tapovan tunnel blocked by debris
ITBP says its personnel are digging open the Tapovan tunnel which has been blocked due to the debris caused by the flood. Many people are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 03:01 PM
Three bodies recovered at NTPC in Tapovan: ITBP
ITBP says three bodies have been recovered at NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:50 PM
About 50-100 people missing. 2 bodies have been recovered: Uttarakhand DGP
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says that about 50-100 people are currently missing, two bodies have been recovered and some people injured in the floods have also been rescued, reports PTI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:38 PM
Glacial burst in Uttarakhand
A massive flood was reported in the Dhauliganga river near a village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been rushed to carry out rescue operations at the site.
Watch the full video for more.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:36 PM
Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat assures of help for people stranded in affected area
Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat urges people not to spread rumors about the situation and also asked them to contact the helpline numbers for emergency.
He also assured that all necessary steps have been taken to handle the situation.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:27 PM
Home ministry has assured all possible help: Uttarakhand CM Trivender Singh Rawat
"I have spoken to Union Home Secretary and I will speak to Home minister soon. They have assured all possible help," said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, reports ANI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:19 PM
Indian army deploys choppers, troops for rescue and relief work, reports ANI
Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt and NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation, said Army, reports ANI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:11 PM
Home minister has assured every help to Uttarakhand govt: Sitharaman on Chamoli tragedy
It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reports ANI
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:05 PM
3 choppers stationed at Dehradun, more to be deployed for rescue work, reports ANI
Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground, ANI quoted IAF officials as saying.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:03 PM
Over 200 jawans deployed for rescue work, reports ANI
Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control, said Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson, reports ANI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 02:01 PM
Meeting scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat for relief operations in Chamoli, reports ANI
A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials will join the meeting, reports ANI.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 01:55 PM
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood site
PM Modi while in Assam, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister spoke to chief minister and other top officials. PM Modi took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected.
-
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 01:51 PM
100-150 casualties feared dead in Uttarakhand flood, reports ANI
100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI.