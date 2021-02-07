Uttarakhand glacier burst: At least 50 missing, two dams damaged
- About 50 labourers who were working at the under-construction Rishiganga dam are said to be missing.
At least 50 people were missing after a massive glacial burst swept through an under construction dam in Tapovan area in Chamoli district, about 300 km east of Dehradun on Sunday morning, officials said
A major rescue operation is on in the area by various government agencies including the ITBP and the army, they said. The loss of lives and property are yet to be ascertained fully.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat left for the spot to monitor the situation. Two dams including the under-construction Rishiganga and another named Dhauliganga have been damaged in the disaster.
"In the primary assessment it was found that the glacial burst happened in the morning between 9.30 am-10 am which damaged the under-construction Rishiganga dam project there," chief minister Rawat told reporters before leaving for Joshimath.
"At the time of the incident, there were some workers and labourers working at the site but as of now it is difficult to reveal anything about their status,” he said.
According to a government official, the project manager of the Rishiganga hydel power project had informed that 50 workers were missing.
The CM also said that the government has shifted the residents near the river to safer places and asked certain dams to open the gates to allow the increased water to flow down.
"The Srinagar dam opened its gates to allow the water flow down but the bigger Tehri dam had been asked to hold the water. Apart from this we have also alerted the workers working at the Karnprayag railway line to shift to safe places," said Rawat.
He added that the state government is in touch with the Centre which has assured all possible assistance in rescue work.
"Rescue work is already being carried by SDRF, police, ITBP and army. Soon NDRF personnel will also reach here from Delhi," he said.
