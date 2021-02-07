IND USA
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI via REUTERS)
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: At least 50 missing, two dams damaged

  • About 50 labourers who were working at the under-construction Rishiganga dam are said to be missing.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:42 PM IST

At least 50 people were missing after a massive glacial burst swept through an under construction dam in Tapovan area in Chamoli district, about 300 km east of Dehradun on Sunday morning, officials said

A major rescue operation is on in the area by various government agencies including the ITBP and the army, they said. The loss of lives and property are yet to be ascertained fully.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat left for the spot to monitor the situation. Two dams including the under-construction Rishiganga and another named Dhauliganga have been damaged in the disaster.

"In the primary assessment it was found that the glacial burst happened in the morning between 9.30 am-10 am which damaged the under-construction Rishiganga dam project there," chief minister Rawat told reporters before leaving for Joshimath.

"At the time of the incident, there were some workers and labourers working at the site but as of now it is difficult to reveal anything about their status,” he said.

According to a government official, the project manager of the Rishiganga hydel power project had informed that 50 workers were missing.

The CM also said that the government has shifted the residents near the river to safer places and asked certain dams to open the gates to allow the increased water to flow down.

"The Srinagar dam opened its gates to allow the water flow down but the bigger Tehri dam had been asked to hold the water. Apart from this we have also alerted the workers working at the Karnprayag railway line to shift to safe places," said Rawat.

He added that the state government is in touch with the Centre which has assured all possible assistance in rescue work.

"Rescue work is already being carried by SDRF, police, ITBP and army. Soon NDRF personnel will also reach here from Delhi," he said.

The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand flood: 3 bodies recovered, around 150 believed to be dead, says ITBP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Flood in Uttarakhand: PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have assured all possible help to the state. The home ministry is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly.
The military exercise will begin from February 8 and conclude on February 21.(Image from PIB)
The military exercise will begin from February 8 and conclude on February 21.(Image from PIB)
india news

Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US combat drill to kick off in Rajasthan tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:49 PM IST
According to a press release by the defence ministry, the training exercise enhances “combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives."
Sea cage culture will be promoted in Goa, the Union Minister added.(Pixabay)
Sea cage culture will be promoted in Goa, the Union Minister added.(Pixabay)
india news

Goa can be India's fisheries hub, 400 cr investment discussed with CM

ANI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:46 PM IST
"It will lead to an increase in the export of fishes from the state. To be started with 1000 cages, along with the state's fisheries department," said Union Minister.
ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris.(HT Photo)
ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris.(HT Photo)
india news

Chamoli glacial burst: Uttarakhand govt issues helpline numbers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:27 PM IST
An alert has also been sounded in several districts of the state, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI via REUTERS)
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI via REUTERS)
india news

Chamoli glacier burst: 2 bodies recovered, rescue ops on | What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Chamoli glacier burst: Officials have been instructed to evacuate people living in nearby villages as the state government sounded an alert in several areas
The damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project is seen after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday,(PTI)
The damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project is seen after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday,(PTI)
india news

Many feared dead, missing after Chamoli glacier burst: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, one from Dehradun and four from Delhi, and two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations.
A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday (REUTERS)
A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday (REUTERS)
india news

UP sounds alert along Ganga after glacier triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the flood company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to remain alert and coordinate with the district administration officers if needed.
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
india news

Budget about faith, disinvestment not equal to selling family silver: FM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Talking about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Nirmala Sitharaman said that India found a way to survive "even when developed countries are struggling".
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges to mark "Makar Sankranti" festival in Haridwar. (Reuters Photo )
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges to mark "Makar Sankranti" festival in Haridwar. (Reuters Photo )
india news

‘Covid jabs, pilgrim passes’: How Uttarakhand is prepping for Kumbh 

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The Haridwar district administration has demanded that 70,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines be made available to immunise the personnel posted on Kumbh Mela duty, district magistrate C Ravishankar said.
PM Modi at a rally in Assam on Sunday. (HT Photo)
PM Modi at a rally in Assam on Sunday. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Conspiracy to malign image, Indian tea not spared either’: PM Modi in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Reaching out to tea workers, PM Modi asked them whether they would support such an attack on the tea industry or those who are silent about such attacks.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects who were arrested within a few hours of the murders.
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
SDRF personnel during rescue operation at the dam in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district(SDRF)
india news

PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:07 PM IST
About 100 to 150 people are feared to have been killed in the flash flood, news agency ANI reported citing Uttarkhand's chief secretary OM Prakash.
ITBP officials survey Tapoban and Reni, these areas were affected by the flash flood.(ANI)
ITBP officials survey Tapoban and Reni, these areas were affected by the flash flood.(ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flood live updates: President Kovind confident of relief works

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area.
In view of the massive floods, an alert has been sounded in several districts including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.(SDRF)
In view of the massive floods, an alert has been sounded in several districts including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.(SDRF)
india news

Chamoli flood: 2 bodies recovered, nearly 100 missing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The state chief minister also provided number of disaster operations center for stranded and affected people. They can call at 1070 or 9557444486.
