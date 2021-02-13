Home / India News / Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday.
ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Rescue and restoration works being carried out, following the glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI Photo )

Following the glacial burst and flash floods, the rescue operation is still underway on Saturday at the tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.

A joint team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other teams are carrying out the operation.

A total of 38 bodies were recovered so far in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, out of which 12 bodies were identified and 26 remain unidentified, said Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, a lake has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath following the glacier burst causing massive destruction.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday told media persons, "We have information about a lake that has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath. The lake is being monitored through satellites. Right now, we need to be cautious, but there is nothing to be worried about."

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand flood rescue operation
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP