Uttarakhand Governor's helicopter makes emergency landing: ‘Some technical problems’

According to information received from Pauri police, the helicopter experienced some technical problems, the agency said. As a precaution, the Governor's helicopter landed at the GVK helipad, after which he was taken to the local Police Guest House.

The helicopter of Uttarakhand's Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd), made an emergency landing at the GVK helipad in Srinagar town of Pauri Garhwal on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Governor Gurmit Singh, while speaking to ANI, extended his greetings on International Women's Day, while attending the four-day Himalayan O2 Tehri Lake Festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 6.

"The women of Uttarakhand, the women's power, our daughters, are unique in the entire world. I visited the museum, which showcases the history of Tehri. I feel that these four days have delivered a significant message in the environmental field," the Governor said.

Various activities will be organised as part of the Tehri Lake Festival until March 9, including adventure sports, tourism-related events and several programmes showcasing local culture