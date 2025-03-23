Uttarakhand govt to provide financial aid, training for students, graduates: CM

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will provide financial assistance to students preparing for competitive examinations and youth with graduation degrees. Training will be arranged to develop their employment skills through a dedicated platform, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released a booklet on “Three Years of Service, Good Governance, and Development” by the information and public relations department (HT photo)

Addressing an event celebrating the completion of the state government’s three years of “service, good governance, and development” at Parade Ground, Dhami said, “For this, the government will constitute a high-level committee. A concrete policy will soon be prepared for the regular appointment of UPNL (Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited) and contract workers. Apart from this, government works up to ten crore rupees will be given only to the local contractors of the state.”

“Despite various challenges, in these three years, our state has achieved many remarkable accomplishments and set new records, the echo of which is being heard all over the country today,” Dhami added.

Dhami said that if anyone from Uttarakhand talks about “regionalism or casteism, then he not only does injustice to the statehood agitators who sacrificed everything for the creation of this state but also acts against his motherland.”

At the programme, the CM spoke also about the government’s achievements over the last three years. Dhami said that while the state government has strengthened infrastructure in key sectors like education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air connectivity over the past three years, it has also developed a detailed roadmap for Uttarakhand’s all-round development. This includes more than 30 new policies across various sectors and the implementation of several new schemes.

“As a result, the progress of Uttarakhand is clearly visible in every field. The state government has provided three gas cylinders annually to Antyodaya families, 30 percent horizontal reservation for women of the state, 10 percent horizontal reservation to statehood agitators, old age pension facilities, restarted the sports quota in government jobs, provided scholarships to students, and free facilities for 207 types of pathological tests,” he added.

Dhami also highlighted Uttarakhand’s top ranking in the 2023-24 sustainable development goals index and its achievement in the ease of doing business category. He further shared that the state has recorded a 4.4% reduction in unemployment, surpassing the national average. “It is the result of our continuous economic reforms that this year the state’s gross domestic product has registered a growth of 13.59 percent compared to 2023-24. Not only this, we have also surpassed the national average by registering an increase of 11.33 percent in per capita income,” he said.

Referring to the anti-copying Act aimed at stopping the practice of mass copying in school and university examinations in the state, Dhami said its positive results are now visible.

“The land law we have brought will save this sacred land of Devbhoomi from land mafias. We have fulfilled the promises made to the public. So far, we have been successful in fulfilling more than 70 percent of the promises in our vision document issued in 2022. Other promises will also be fulfilled soon,” Dhami said.

Dhami also released a booklet on “Three Years of Service, Good Governance, and Development” by the information and public relations department. It includes the decisions, schemes, and achievements taken by the government in the public interest over the past three years.

During the programme, 13 children who had joined mainstream education in the Intensive Care Center Sadhuram Inter College in Dehradun were also felicitated under the Child Begging Prevention initiative. Around ₹10 crore was distributed as ex-gratia grants to the landowners of the land acquired under the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project.

Dhami handed over cheques and keys to the beneficiaries under Atal Awas Yojana and those who benefited from various public welfare schemes of the state government. Certificates were given to those who did commendable work.

The program also saw cultural performances by artists.

Earlier, the Dhami participated in a roadshow from Kanak Chowk to Parade Ground to mark the completion of three years of the government and also visited various stalls.