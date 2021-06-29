Uttarakhand issues new Covid guidelines for Char Dham yatra despite HC's hold

The Uttarakhand government has issued fresh Covid guidelines for the Char Dham yatra as it decided to start the first phase of the pilgrimage from July 1 and the second from July 11, despite the high court's order against holding it this year.

The state government's guidelines for the pilgrimage dictate a mandatory negative Covid test report for those undertaking the yatra. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the pilgrimage have been issued for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

While Rudrapyrayag residents are allowed to visit Kedarnath, locals from Chamoli district can undertake yatra of Badrinath. The locals of Uttarkashi are allowed to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase. All residents of the state will be allowed to undertake the yatra in the second phase. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.

The high court on Monday stayed the government's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of the shrines in the four places, according to an ANI report. The high court's decision came in view of Covid-19 and poor health preparedness. It asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.

The state cabinet on June 25 decided to partially start the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided that the yatra will begin for the locals of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with the limited number of people visiting the temples daily.

