Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttarakhand issues new Covid guidelines for Char Dham yatra despite HC's hold
india news

Uttarakhand issues new Covid guidelines for Char Dham yatra despite HC's hold

The high court's decision came in view of Covid-19 and poor health preparedness. It asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:52 AM IST
A view of Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district.(HT File Photo)

The Uttarakhand government has issued fresh Covid guidelines for the Char Dham yatra as it decided to start the first phase of the pilgrimage from July 1 and the second from July 11, despite the high court's order against holding it this year.

The state government's guidelines for the pilgrimage dictate a mandatory negative Covid test report for those undertaking the yatra. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the pilgrimage have been issued for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

Also read: Ajay Jadeja fined for dumping garbage in Goa village

While Rudrapyrayag residents are allowed to visit Kedarnath, locals from Chamoli district can undertake yatra of Badrinath. The locals of Uttarkashi are allowed to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase. All residents of the state will be allowed to undertake the yatra in the second phase. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.

The high court on Monday stayed the government's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of the shrines in the four places, according to an ANI report. The high court's decision came in view of Covid-19 and poor health preparedness. It asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.

The state cabinet on June 25 decided to partially start the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided that the yatra will begin for the locals of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with the limited number of people visiting the temples daily.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
char dham shrines uttarakhand government
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP