Uttarakhand man held for abducting prominent trader from Odisha’s Sambalpur district

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:20 IST

The Dehradun police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly masterminding the abduction of a prominent construction trader in Odisha’s Sambalpur district and carrying out the kidnapping along with three others on July 10, police said.

The police swung into action after getting an input from the Sambalpur police on Saturday stating that the accused Rajiv Dua, a resident of Dehradun has been hiding in the city after committing the crime.

“Following the input, we immediately formed a police team and mobilized our informers to nab him. With the help of electronic surveillance, we got to know about his location in city’s Raipur area. He was finally caught this afternoon from there,” said Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general, Dehradun.

Joshi said that during the interrogation he confessed to the crime and said, “He used to run a cloth business in Dehradun’s Paltan Bazar but after he ran into heavy losses, he shut down the business in 2018 and went to his maternal uncle living in Sambalpur.”

There again he started his cloth business and opened a garment shop. But as his business was not running well, he fell under heavy debt.

“There in his shop he met two of accomplices who too were under heavy debt. The three of them decided to abduct the construction trader Naresh Agrawal who used to live in the same neighborhood as Dua’s uncle,” Joshi said.

According to the plan hatched by Dua, the three along with one other person, abducted Agrawal on July 10 while he was out on work.

Joshi said, “After abducting him in Dua’s car, they had planned to call his family for ransom. But, before they could make the ransom call, police got to know about it and started searching for him. Scared, they all then dropped him near his house and fled. Dua then came to Dehradun by car on July 18.”

“After his arrest, police have also seized his car and mobile phone used in the crime. A probe is on,” he said.