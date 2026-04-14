Uttarakhand police issues notice to Haryanvi singer after FIR for abusive language at event

Uttarakhand Police asked Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma to get his statement recorded before it in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly using abusive language during a cultural programme at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun.

According to police, the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Pranchal Nauni, a representative of the Satyam Shivam Student Organisation of DAV (PG) College.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)

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Karanpur chowki in charge and investigating officer Vikky Tamta said, “We have issued a notice to the singer to appear and record his statement.”

According to police, the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Pranchal Nauni, a representative of the Satyam Shivam Student Organisation of DAV (PG) College on Sunday evening.

The complainant alleged that during the cultural event held at the college campus in Karanpur on April 11, the singer used objectionable words from the stage, hurting the sentiments of students and the general public.

SP (City) Pramod Kumar said the FIR was registered at Dalanwala police station under BNS Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks came shortly after he shared the stage with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came shortly after he shared the stage with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Masoom Sharma, meanwhile, has apologised for his remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Masoom Sharma, meanwhile, has apologised for his remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that a goon was loitering around the hotel where he was staying in Dehradun due to which he and his team could not sleep and were under stress (day before incident). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that a goon was loitering around the hotel where he was staying in Dehradun due to which he and his team could not sleep and were under stress (day before incident). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “That anger was inadvertently expressed on stage. If my words have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That anger was inadvertently expressed on stage. If my words have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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